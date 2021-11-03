Hong Kong celebrity Jordan Chan spends over RM500k to change his, wife’s and children’s Chinese names — for luck

Hong Kong celebrity Jordan Chan has forked out over RM533,000 to change his Chinese name, his wife Cherrie Ying’s and their children’s in the hopes of improving their luck. — Picture via Instagram/yingcaier

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Hong Kong celebrity Jordan Chan did not mind forking out HK$1 million (RM533,874) to have his Chinese name changed from Chan Siu Chun to Chan Tai Chuen in the hopes of improving his luck.

The 54-year-old had reportedly consulted famed fortune teller Chan Ngok Fui over the name change.

Ngok Fui is said to be the same psychic that came up with the new name for other Hong Kong celebrities Him Law and Tavia Yeung, Today reported.

Jordan also had the name of his wife, Cherrie Ying, 38, and their two sons Jasper, eight, and “Hoho”, one, changed.

While the names of the two boys were not revealed, Ying is said to have changed her name to Chan Din Yim Yee.

It is not known if she will still continue to use her stage name Ying Choi Yi.

The “Din” in her new name is believed to be from her maiden name, Ding Man.

While Jordan and Ying have remained mum, social media users dug up an old screenshot of Jordan’s IG account in February 2020, where he had changed his name to Chan Tai Chuen.

Social media users commented that the name change has done wonders for his career after he recently came in first in reality show Call Me By Fire.

He also reportedly owns over HK$500mil in real estate, which is more than double what he used to have just a few years ago.