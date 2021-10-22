‘The Smurfs’: Brand new animated series returns on Nickelodeon (VIDEO)

The new Nickelodeon series premieres in Malaysia on Monday, October 25. — Picture courtesy of Nickelodeon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Everyone’s favourite tiny blue magical creatures are back on the small screen!

The Smurfs, an all-new animated series is set to premiere in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines on Monday, October 25 on Nickelodeon.

The iconic cartoon characters may only measure three apples tall but their return is nothing short of a big deal.

The new series marks the Smurfs’ first TV comeback after nearly 40 years.

Fans can catch Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and the other inhabitants of Smurf Village and their all-new adventures, packed with humour, heart and high-stakes action.

There’s also a new tribe of female Smurfs, led by the brave and wise matriarch Willow, bumping the Smurfs population to 100.

The Smurfs joins Nickelodeon’s growing portfolio of beloved content including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues & You! and The Loud House.

Viewers in Asia can look forward to other upcoming titles such as The Patrick Star Show, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, Big Nate, the all-new animated Star Trek: Prodigy series and the Rugrats reboot.

The Smurfs is voiced by David Freeman (Papa Smurf), Berangere McNeese (Smurfette), Lenny Mark Irons (Gargamel), Youssef El Kaoukibi (Brainy) and Catherine Hershey (Willow).

The very first Smurfs comic The Smurfs and The Magic Flute was published 63 years ago in 1958.

The Smurfs celebrated its 63rd anniversary this year. — Picture courtesy of Nickelodeon

The popular Belgian comic franchise is centred on a fictional colony of small, blue creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses.

A popular cartoon series aired from 1981 until 1989 to much acclaim and the comic also spawned several films including a live-action/computer-animated trilogy by Sony Pictures that began in 2011, starring Katy Perry, Neil Patrick Harris and Hank Azaria.

The Smurfs will premiere Monday, October 25 on Nickelodeon (Astro Ch 616) at 6.30pm with fresh episodes on weekdays.