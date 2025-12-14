KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The country’s political landscape, which remained stable throughout the third year of the Madani Government administration this year, was fully leveraged to formulate various improved and people-centric policies.

As in the previous year, the country’s political climate remained largely calm, with only a handful of domestic political episodes drawing public attention.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) party election, the 17th Sabah state election and the Ayer Kuning state by-election were among the key developments that dominated the political spotlight this year.

The unexpected victory of ‘Puteri Reformasi’ Nurul Izzah Anwar in the PKR election as Deputy President for the 2025–2028 term, which also marked a new chapter in her political career, triggered a degree of internal party tension.

Nurul Izzah’s success in capturing the post from the incumbent, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, reflected grassroots confidence in the leadership role and reformist ideals she has upheld since PKR’s founding nearly three decades ago.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim dismissed allegations of nepotism following his daughter’s election as the new deputy president, stressing that the outcome was the result of a democratic process and had received clear support from party members.

Post-election developments also saw Rafizi, then the economy minister, and PKR vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, the natural resources and environmental sustainability minister, resign from the Cabinet following their defeats in the party polls.

In the 17th Sabah state election held on November 29, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) succeeded in forming the state government after securing 29 of the 73 seats contested.

GRS went on to form the government together with Pakatan Harapan (PH), which won one seat, Barisan Nasional (BN – six seats), United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko – three seats), as well as four Independent assemblymen.

Meanwhile, parties outside the state government saw Parti Warisan (Warisan) winning 25 seats, Independent one seat, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) two seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) secured one seat each.

The year 2025 also saw the Ayer Kuning state by-election emerge as the only by-election held, compared with four such polls in the previous year.

The by-election was held on April 26 following the death of the incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, who succumbed to a heart attack on February 22.

The three-cornered contest was won by BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir with a majority of 5,006 votes after securing 11,065 votes, defeating Abd Muhaimin Malek of PN, who garnered 6,059 votes, and Parti Sosialis Malaysia candidate Bawani KS, who obtained 1,106 votes.

The national political scene was also stirred by the decision of former Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz to resign from UMNO on May 30 before joining PKR in July.

UPKO president Datuk Ewon Benedick also announced his resignation as Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives on November 8, a move that was followed by the party’s decision to withdraw from the PH coalition on November 10, after previously being part of the alliance.

The national political stage also experienced moments of mourning with the passing of several prominent political figures who had contributed significantly to the country’s development and nation-building.

On April 14, the nation mourned the passing of the fifth Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, fondly known as ‘Pak Lah’ and widely regarded as the Father of Human Capital Development, at the age of 85 while receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

The Statesman was laid to rest with full state funeral honours at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at the National Mosque on April 15.

Malaysia also lost a prominent political figure with the passing of former MIC president and former Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri G. Palanivel, who died at the age of 76 at Kuala Lumpur Hospital on June 17.

The nation was again saddened by the death of Sabah BN chairman and Lamag assemblyman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin on Dec 5, just six days after the conclusion of the Sabah election.

Bung Moktar, 66, who was also Sabah Umno chief and the Kinabatangan MP, died after being admitted to a private hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

The political temperature was further heightened by internal turbulence within Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which culminated in the expulsion of Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saifulruddin Wan Jan, as well as the suspension of Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal for one term.

The disciplinary actions were taken following violations of Clause 9.1.4 of the Bersatu Constitution and the party’s Code of Ethics and Conduct.

Bersatu also expelled four division chiefs, namely Azrudin Ma Idris (Hang Tuah Jaya), Mohd Faizal Asmar (Pengerang), Mohd Fadhli Ismail (Ipoh Timur) and Mohd Isa Mohd Saidi (Ampang).

Meanwhile, the 71st PAS Muktamar held in Kedah on Sept 16 resulted in no changes to the party’s top leadership, with Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang continuing to lead PAS as president for the 2025–2027 term.

The Umno General Assembly, originally scheduled for Nov 26, was postponed to allow focus on the Sabah election, with Jan 14-17 selected as the new dates. — Bernama