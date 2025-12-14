KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is open to negotiating with its Sabah government partners over who should contest the Lamag state and Kinabatangan parliamentary seats, both vacated following the death of Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said discussions were possible because BN is part of the Sabah state government, making negotiations a practical option rather than an exception.

“(The negotiations will involve) not only GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah), but also other parties contesting in Lamag,” Zahid told reporters after attending the 33rd All Malaysian Indian Progressive Front (IPF Malaysia) general assembly in Hulu Langat today, according to New Straits Times.

The deputy prime minister said the strategy would likewise extend to the Kinabatangan parliamentary constituency, another seat formerly represented by Bung Moktar.

“The people are already tired, and a lot of time was spent during the previous state election. If negotiations with all parties can be carried out, that would be a better approach, especially since the remaining term for the current Parliament is at most 24 months,” Zahid said, according to the national daily.

“Therefore, if negotiations can resolve any considerations about fielding candidates, then negotiations would certainly be better and should be given priority,” he added, noting that BN has yet to finalise its candidates for both seats.

Speculation has already begun within Umno circles, with Bung Moktar’s son and a close associate emerging as early favourites.

Mohd Naim Kurniawan Moktar, the Kinabatangan Umno Youth chief, is being tipped to contest the Lamag state seat, which his father held for two terms.

Datuk Jafry Ariffin, a close friend of Bung Moktar and the newly appointed Sabah Umno chief, is meanwhile seen as a likely contender for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat.

Bung Moktar died on December 5 after suffering complications related to lung and kidney illness. He had only recently defended his Lamag seat in the November 29 state election.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for both by-elections following its meeting on December 16.