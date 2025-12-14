KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has yet to request names to fill vacant posts, despite speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle is imminent.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he had not received any official request from the prime minister on the matter.

“The prime minister has not asked yet. When the time comes, I will inform the media,” he said briefly, according to Buletin TV3, when asked whether Umno had submitted any proposed names to fill the vacancies.

Zahid, who is also BN chairman and Umno president, was speaking to reporters after officiating the 33rd All Malaysian Indian Progressive Front (IPF Malaysia) general assembly in Hulu Langat today.

Also present were Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and IPF Malaysia president Datuk T. Loganathan.

Yesterday, Anwar said he had yet to announce an official date for the Cabinet reshuffle, but signalled that it would be carried out in the near future.

It is understood that the government is not planning a major overhaul.

Instead, the reshuffle is expected to focus on filling vacancies in several ministries, including the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti), and the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.