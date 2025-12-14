KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — A renown corporate figure and political veteran Tan Sri Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas passed away last night from cancer at the age of 81.

The news was confirmed by a close family member of the deceased, Shafinaz Suhaimi (niece), when contacted by Bernama.

His remains will be taken to the At-Taqwa Mosque, Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) at 9am today for funeral rites and prayers before being buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery.

Earlier, the news of his passing was shared by his niece, Puteri Kamaliah Megat Abu Bakar, on Facebook, and it is understood that he passed away at a private medical centre in Petaling Jaya.

Megat Najmuddin served as the state assemblyman for Kelana Jaya, Selangor, for two terms starting in 1986. He was also appointed as a member of the Umno Disciplinary Board and the chairman of the Bersatu Disciplinary Board.

In addition to politics, he also held key positions in the corporate sector, including independent non-executive chairman of Farm Fresh Berhad, chairman of Asian Pac Holdings Berhad, and non-independent non-executive chairman of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad. — Bernama