KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has warned that any of its component parties considering leaving the coalition should be prepared to accept the consequences of that decision, with its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi saying there would be no return for those that exit.

“Do not regret leaving BN. If you leave, there is no way back,” Ahmad Zahid said, adding that parties should not later pressure BN to revisit such decisions.

“Only time — and relations between parties — will determine the direction, even if it leads to your own political demise,” he said, as reported by Buletin TV3, at the 33rd annual general assembly of the All Malaysian Indian Progressive Front (IPF Malaysia) in Hulu Langat today.

Also present were BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and IPF Malaysia president Datuk T. Loganathan.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, said Malaysia’s political landscape was likely to shift significantly in the 24 months leading up to the 16th general election (GE16), cautioning parties against making decisions that could leave them politically stranded.

“I am confident the political landscape will change. Within the next 24 months, many things can happen — and almost certainly will.

“That is why I say parties should not regret decisions that do not align with these changes. I am concerned some could end up in a state of limbo,” he added.

Asked whether the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) had submitted any resolution to leave BN, Ahmad Zahid said no official letter or motion had been received.

“I have not seen any resolution or letter, and no decision has been made,” he said, adding that BN would decide on the matter if MIC did not do so itself.

He also said no meetings had been held with MIC since the party’s annual general meeting in October.