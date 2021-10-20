Hong Kong broadcaster TVB lodges police report for cyberbullying

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB has lodged a police report for cyberbullying. — Picture via Facebook/ TVB

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Hong Kong broadcaster TVB has lodged a police report claiming cyberbullying.

The report was lodged at the Wan Chai police station yesterday, hk01 reported.

The station’s senior intellectual property law enforcement consultant Guan Yuqun was reported as saying that they had discovered internet users instigating boycott of the broadcasters and bully their clients and artistes.

The police report came as singer-songwriter and actor Hubert Hu is slated to have a concert next month and an advertisement on the station had followed with online calls for a boycott of the event.

There were also threatening remarks.

Poliice have confirmed that TVB has lodged a report saying the case has been handed over to the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Investigation Bureau for follow-up.

In April last year, the station and the website had issued a joint statement stating that there has been an increase of online discussions on social media platforms instigating others to break the law or commit violent acts.

Following that, police arrested two men and a woman for threatening two media organisations on the island state, inciting others to harm reporters and destroying photographic equipment.

In September last year, a TVB production staff was arrested for inciting others to commit criminal damage, including destroying MTR facilities and setting fire to a certain TV station.

The person also had incited others to harass and attack the TV station’s artists and customers.