UK casino site offers RM29k to watch 'The Simpsons'

A UK casino site is offering RM29,000 to watch The Simpsons to predict the future. — Photo via Facebook/ The Simpsons

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Love the popular animated sitcom The Simpsons?

A UK casino site will pay you to watch every episode of the show and pay US$7,000 (RM 29,109) with a weekly box of doughnuts.

The reason for the payment is to help Platin Casino investigate the “well-known phenomenon that The Simpsons has predicted major life events”, New York Post reported quoting the gaming site.

In its advertisement on their site, Matt Groening’s beloved cartoon has been credited with foreseeing Donald Trump’s presidency and even the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thought we’d put The Simpsons to the test and see if, after analysing every single episode, it can help us to predict the future,” the casino said, hoping to “see what 2022 will hold.”

“The Simpsons Series Analyst will watch and analyse all episodes from the 33 seasons, along with The Simpsons spinoff movie,” the site said — expecting the process to view the more than 280 hours of footage to take eight weeks.

In every episode, the person will be asked to take notes on stand-out storylines to help the company’s prediction experts evaluate the “probability of each one happening” for real.

It will pay the equivalent of US$6,800 (RM28,277), with around US$100 (RM415) in expenses to cover Disney+ membership to watch the show as well as WiFi to stream it.

The successful person will also “receive a weekly box of doughnuts to enjoy whilst they work – a job benefit we believe that would be loved by Homer Simpson himself!” the ad said.

“We think the job is a unique and dream role for many – who wouldn’t love getting paid to watch TV, let alone The Simpsons?

“Applicants from all countries are welcome,” the site said, as long as the candidate is over 18, fluent in English and able to access the show.

“A love for is desirable, but not essential."