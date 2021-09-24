‘James Bond: No Time to Die’ postponed again in Malaysian cinemas, release date moved to November (VIDEO)

The release of ‘James Bond: No Time to Die’ for Malaysian cinemas has been from September 30 to November 25. — Picture courtesy of United International Pictures Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, September 24 — The much-anticipated James Bond: No Time to Die has been postponed yet again for Malaysian cinemas.

The news of the postponement was shared by Malaysia cinema operators TGV Cinemas and GSC.

Distributors United International Pictures Malaysia (UIP) confirmed the delay of the release of the new Bond film from September 30 to November 25.

UIP did not specify any reasons for the postponement.

The Hollywood Reporter said that Australia will also be pushing the release date of the film from September 30 to November 11.

In light of the delay, GSC and TGV Cinemas through their social media have apologised for the setback and will be refunding movie-goers who have purchased advanced tickets for the film.

GSC were also quick to share their reaction toward the news by posting a saddened and tired look of James Bond played by actor Daniel Craig on their Facebook page with the caption caption “Sadness”.

Many social media users expressed their disappointment.

“More time to die then,” commented user Shaun Tan.

“When you already have no time to die but they still postponed. So got time or not one?” user Clarence Victor Chia posted.

“At the time when the Malaysian cinemas were in need of a never-before-released first run movie to rejuvenate its badly hit income, the film’s distributor chose to postpone this film “due to unforeseen circumstances,” replied Lm Soo.

“GSC and other cinema chains in Malaysia should seek an explanation from UIP.”

The 25th James Bond film was originally due for release in 2019 but was pushed to April 2020 after director Cary Joji Fukunaga took over from Danny Boyle.

The film has also experienced several postponements later on due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica, which is shortlived after his friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help.

The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.