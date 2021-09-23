BTS member Jimin donates over RM350,000 in father’s name for polio vaccine campaign

Jimin has donated 100 million won (RM354,712) to a global non-profit organisation for poliomyelitis (polio) vaccine fundraising campaign. ― Picture via Instagram/ bts.bighitofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 ― A member of popular KPop boyband BTS, Jimi,n has donated 100 million Won (RM354,712) in his father’s name to a global non-profit organisation for poliomyelitis (polio) vaccine fundraising campaign.

According to allkpop, the NGO, Rotary International District 3590 which has over 3,000 members in the Gyeongsangnam-do province, received the donation from the 25-year-old last July.

It was initially reported that Jimin made the donation quietly using his father’s name, but a fan discovered a banner put up by the NGO commemorating his donation.

The news of the donation has since circulated widely on social media with fans expressing how proud they are of Jimin’s actions.

The funds will be used for a vaccine fundraising campaign to eradicate polio ahead of World Polio Day this October 24.

Rotary International District 3590 shared their polio eradication campaign guide on their site. The photos featured Jimin as a donor.



Jimin can be seen in a photo board in their on-ground campaign event. They also proudly announced Jimin as a donor in a building's entrance. pic.twitter.com/Lyeid6QKxi — Jimin Global 🌏 (@JiminGlobal) September 22, 2021

According to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO), polio is a highly infectious viral disease that largely affects children under five years of age which can cause nerve injury that can lead to paralysis.

Last week BTS leader, RM, donated US$85,000 (RM355,852) to the Cultural Foundation of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in celebration of his birthday.

Recently, the seven-member boyband has made history after making an appearance at the 76th United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New Yorkto help promote UN goals for 2030 including ending extreme poverty, preserving the planet and achieving gender equality.