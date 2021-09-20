Unifi TV adds 19 new content offerings including Amazon Prime, TVBAnywhere+ and Lionsgate Play in October 2021

Unifi has announced its new content lineup. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Unifi has announced its new content lineup as they will discontinue a total of 17 channels from The Walt Disney Company starting 1st October. As a replacement, Unifi TV customers will soon enjoy 12 brand-new TV channels and access to 7 streaming platforms next month.

According to Unifi, 10 new channels such as Celestial Movies, CCM, K-Plus, GEM, AXN, Animax, HITS, HITS MOVIES, TechStorm and Arirang TV will be available from 1st October 2021. Two Sports channels — SPOTV and SPOTV2, will be added on 14th October 2021. Both SPOTV channels will offer extensive coverage of Tennis Grand Slam Wimbledon, US Open, MotoGP and The Open Championship (British Open). The current Unifi Sports is also offering live UFC events as well as exclusive Liga Super and TM Piala Malaysia matches.

Meanwhile, the seven new streaming platforms are Amazon Prime, Lionsgate Play, TVBAnywhere+, iQiyi, Viu, ZEE5 and Simply South. The new streaming apps are available on the Android TV-powered Unifi Plus Box and users are also able to enjoy it on the go on their own mobile devices.

Effective 1st October 2021, Unifi TV will no longer offer FOX, FOX Life, FX, SCM Legend, SCM, Star Chinese Channel, FOX Action Movies, FOX Family Movies, FOX Movies, Nat Geo People, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, Baby TV, Sky News, FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2 and FOX Sports 3. The discontinuation was due to The Walt Disney Company’s decision in April to stop airing most of its linear channels in South-east Asia.

With the new additions, unifi TV will have a total of 73 channels plus 10 streaming apps on its platform. According to Unifi, the latest update will strengthen the brand’s position as the leading convergence service provider in the country with world-class and high-quality entertainment for the home or while on the move.

As part of the new content launch, Unifi TV will offer free complimentary viewing of the 12 new channels to all Unifi TV Pack subscribers until 31st December 2021. Ultimate Pack customers can enjoy exclusive streaming access to Lionsgate Play plus 1 additional app from a section of iQiyi, Viu, Simply South or ZEE5 at no extra cost. Ultimate Pack customers can redeem their free access here starting from 24th September.

Unifi says they are committed to meet the dynamic shift of consumers’ content consumption and they will be rolling out more content variety and streaming app partners in the coming months. For more info, you can check out the unifi TV website. — SoyaCincau