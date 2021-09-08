Pakistani politician orders removal of billboard advertising BTS member Jungkook’s birthday claiming group promotes homosexuality

A billboard celebrating BTS member Jungkook's 24th birthday has been removed from Gujranwala, Pakistan after a local politician claimed the group promotes homosexuality. — Picture from Twitter/ @Jungkook_SNS

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — A billboard advertisement to celebrate BTS member Jungkook’s 24th birthday has been removed in Gujranwala, Pakistan after a local politician claimed the group promotes homosexuality.

Vice reported that a provincial assembly candidate and member of the Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami had the advertisement removed after it was brought to his attention on Facebook.

“We received a lot of complaints from people. There was so much commotion,” assembly candidate Furqan Aziz Butt as saying.

“There are young people in this city. This group (BTS) has a negative influence on them and encourages them to behave in wrong activities. They promote homosexuality.”

Furqan further questioned why the advertisement was put up when they are not a brand name nor do they sell products in the Islamic country.

“The people who put it up call themselves the Gujranwala army. There’s only the Pakistan army here.”

ARMY is the acronym BTS’ global fan base of millions of loyal followers.

The removal of the billboard has stoked rage and disappointment among the band’s local admirers.

Fans have also been tweeting angrily about the move.

Zainab Zaman, a 24-year-old student and BTS fan from Islamabad, said older people are of the opinion that their physical features and attire are too feminine because they consider them ‘too skinny,’ and have an issue that they put makeup on their face.

“The Gujranwala incident has hurt Pakistan’s BTS army very badly,” Zainab said.

“A politician just comes up out of nowhere and says that BTS is promoting homosexuality and spreading vulgarity.

“BTS has never used vulgar verses in their songs. They are just about loving yourself and being happy. Doesn’t he know how much he is ruining Pakistan’s image?”