Beijing trains sights on unhealthy lifestyle habits of celebrities

Beijing's crackdown on its entertainment industry includes restricting posts during holidays.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Beijing's crackdown on its entertainment industry has now extended to the “unhealthy lifestyle habits” of celebrities.

Today reported that the latest ruling entails celebrities' posts on Weibo that will be heavily restricted.

The Cyberspace Administration of China reportedly invited 50 popular artists and their respective teams to a symposium recently to brief them on the new policies.

While these policies have yet to be made public, among the list of banned content are diet plans, tips on how to pose in photos, and extreme grandstanding, such as taking part in the ‘Manhua Waist Challenge’ or showing off one's excessive weight loss.

Posts put up on holidays are also subject to restrictions.

Selfies and photos of landscapes cannot be uploaded immediately on the same day.

Artists will only be allowed to share content that “show their personal strengths [and] business acumen”.

Posts promoting dramas or movies that they are involved in must also be “based on the project”, and “irrelevant content” must not be included.

The authorities are said to hope that celebs will be “low-key” in whatever they do, and violating these rules could result in them being removed from all search rankings, or in the case of serious cases, blacklisted.