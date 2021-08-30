Angelina Jolie signs on to Instagram and hits 10 million followers in three days, uses account for human rights

UNHCR Special Envoy, Angelina Jolie meets Falak, 8, during a visit to West Mosul, Iraq June 16 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Prominent Hollywood actress and human rights advocate, Angelina Jolie has finally made her social media debut on Instagram.

The Maleficent actress who came on the platform on August 20 garnered over 1.7 million followers after just an hour debuting on the photo-sharing platform.

According to portal, The News International, the 46-year-old actress’s account reached five million followers in the first 24 hours.

Within just three days, Jolie’s Instagram account has amassed 10 million followers including prominent names like Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Gretchen Rossi.

Jolie’s first ever social media presence has shattered the previous Instagram debuting record which was previously held by South Korean’s boyband NCT’s Taeil that reached a million followers on Instagram in one hour and 45 minutes.

In her first Instagram post, Jolie stated that she was using the social media platform to advocate on the plight of the people of Afghanistan and sharing the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for basic human rights.

She also included an image of a hand-written letter in the post, which she claimed was from a teenage girl in Afghanistan who expresses her fear of getting an education following the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the country.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely.

“It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country.

“Watching for decades how Afghan refugees — some of the most capable people in the world — are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves.

“And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education but fought for it.

“Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help and I hope you’ll join me,” Jolie captioned the post.

Jolie’s first ever Instagram post garnered over 3.8 million likes along with comments from her followers welcoming and supporting her cause.

The award-winning actress is also known for her humanitarian background as she is also part of the Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Amongst her previous humanitarian aids includes funding and building schools for refugee girls and also helped in funding long term health and conservation programmes.

The actress is set to appear on the big screen with Marvel’s Eternals which is set to premiere this November 5.