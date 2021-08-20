Malaysia’s rock queen Ella to collaborate with McDonald's for its latest burger promotion (VIDEO)

Malaysia's rock queen Ella is collaborating with McDonald's Malaysia for their latest burger series. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ ellaaminuddins

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — After K-pop superstars BTS, McDonald's is collaborating with another entertainer.

This time it will be Malaysia’s rock queen Ella.

In a statement, McDonald's Malaysia said Ella, or her real name Nor Zila Aminuddin, would be singing the commercial jingle.

“Ella will also be making a special appearance in Astro Gempak’s ‘Rock On’ virtual concert on 28 August, and fans will have a chance to win an exclusive virtual lunch with Ella together with limited edition merchandise.”

The burger comes in three choices — Rockin’ BBQ, Double Rockin’ BBQ and Triple Rockin’ BBQ — in both chicken and beef, served with French fries and a medium-sized beverage.

It will be available for a limited time at all McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

During the promotional period, McDonald’s app users can take part in the “The Rockin’ Hunt” contest, where customers need to find hidden ‘rock’ signs in the McDonald’s app and submit their responses.

The first 100 participants will be entitled to redeem a free upgrade to a Double Rockin BBQ Burger.

Meanwhile, Ella in her Instagram said she was excited to be involved in the collaboration.

“Ella loves the sweet BBQ & Smoky sauce which rocks the tastebuds. Ella approves. Do not forget to try Ella’s taste!”

In May, BTS teamed up with the fast-food company to curate a meal featuring the members’ signature order, which is a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium serving of fries, a medium Coca-Cola, and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.