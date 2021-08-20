Controversial cosmetics mogul Aliff Syukri serious about becoming the prime minister of Malaysia

Aliff Syukri is prepared to compete in the 15th general election. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Aliff Syukri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Controversial cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Aliff Syukri believes that the moment has come to fulfil his dream of becoming the next prime minister of Malaysia.

While many may have thought his Instagram post with a screenshot of his ‘application’ for the position of the ninth prime minister’s position was merely for laughs, he says he is serious about it.

Aliff told MStar that he is well prepared to participate in the 15th general election (GE).

“If possible, I would like to compete in the next GE and be the next prime minister.

I am confident enough to carry out the duties of a prime minister.

“This isn’t a joke. Even in other countries, many prime ministers and presidents were elected from the corporate community,”

Aliff’s Instagram post has reached 109,927 likes in total with 8642 comments. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Aliff Syukri

He did admit however he was confused if his supporters were genuinely supporting him or making fun of him in the comment section including his mother, Bonda Rozita who humoured his effort to become the ninth prime minister.

“You are looking for problems, and it may provoke criticism from netizens.

“I will be the first one to protest, if you become the prime minister,” she commented.

Aliff stated that many of his Instagram followers have given him a positive response which motivated him despite some who took his desire to jump into politics as a joke.

“It’s funny, Datuk, but it will be great if you can rule fairly,” one user said.

“Good luck in becoming the next Prime Minister,” another user commented.

Aliff Syukri’s mother, Bonda Rozita doubts his capability in becoming the next PM. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Aliff Syukri

He urged the public to not demotivate him from achieving his goal and give him an opportunity to serve the country.

“Please do not criticise me. Give me an opportunity to show myself and serve you all.

“To be honest, I want to be the prime minister and bring up the image of Malaysia in the world’s eye. If I can succeed in business, it wouldn’t be difficult for me to form a better Malaysia too.

“As a Pahangian, I really wish to fight for the nation and the country, as many leaders from the past were from Pahang.”