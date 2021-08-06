Covid-19: Singer Siti Sarah admitted to ICU after unstable oxygen levels (VIDEO)

Siti Sarah who has been tested Covid-19 positive hopes to recover and reunite with her family. — Screenshot via Instagram/sitisarahraissudin

PETALING JAYA, Aug 6 — Singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin who tested positive for Covid-19 over a week ago was admitted to the intensive care unit this morning.

Her husband, comedian Shuib Sepahtu updated on Instagram that his wife’s blood oxygen levels were unstable and that she was not doing well.

“I pray that she and her child recover from Covid-19 and that everything will be back to normal.”

Siti Sarah, who is seven months pregnant, was hospitalised two days ago after developing a bad cough and having low blood-oxygen levels.

On July 26, she, Shuib and their three children were tested positive for Covid-19 after their maid was ascertained to be positive.

Local celebrities took to Siti Sarah’s instagram to wish her a speedy recovery.

“Stay strong for yourself and for your family,” singer Bella Astillah wrote.

“May God protect you and heal you,” wrote Malaysian pop diva Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza.