Chinese pop star Kris Wu deregistered from Chinese social media following arrest for rape

Chinese hip-hop star Kris Wu's social media account has been removed from Weibo after his arrest for rape. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Days after his arrest over rape allegations, Chinese hip-hop star Kris Wu is now delisted from Chinese social media.

The Straits Times reported that Wu's Weibo account, with over 50 million followers, and his studio account no longer exists on the platform.

Even his songs have been removed from Chinese online platforms and internet users noted such a move was unprecedented.

They pointed out that scandal-hit celebrities normally get blacklisted and none had their Weibo accounts de-registered.

Wu's woes started after influencer Du Meizhu accused him of having sex with her while she was unconscious.

In a separate development, Global Times reported that Wu’s wax figure had been removed from Madame Tussauds Shanghai after his rape allegations surfaced.

The wax museum spokesman revealed the matter to the portal after a photo of Wu's wax figure wearing a prison uniform went viral on social media.

It was later found the photo had been photoshopped with Wu in prison garb.

Wu started off his performing career as a member of the K-pop boyband EXO, before leaving in 2014 to launch a successful solo career as a singer, actor, model and variety show judge.