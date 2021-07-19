Chinese rapper Kris Wu denies accusations he raped over 30 women, including minors

Wu dismissed the allegations in a brief Weibo post this morning. — Picture via Instagram/kriswu

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, July 19 — Chinese hip-hop star Kris Wu has denied accusations that he raped influencer Du Meizhu and more than 30 other women, including underage girls.

Wu, 30, posted on microblogging site Weibo this morning after Du’s tell-all interview with NetEase Entertainment in which she accused him of sexually assaulting her while she was drunk.

The Antares rapper claimed that Du’s words were untrue and that he had never “seduced, drugged, or raped” anyone.

“I met Du once during a party on December 5th, 2020. Nobody got drunk, no phones were taken away, and none of those ‘details’ she described took place.

“I’m sorry for disturbing everyone. I’ve never ‘picked concubines’ and never ‘seduced, drugged, or raped’ anyone.

“There were no underaged girls. If I really did something like this, please know that I would put myself in jail,” wrote Wu.

His statement comes after several luxury brands cut ties with him following Du’s bombshell interview yesterday.

Global Times reported that cosmetics brand KANS terminated its contract with Wu shortly after the controversy broke out.

Other companies including Lancome, Kiehl’s, and Wuhan-based snack brand Bestore followed suit and removed posts featuring the former Exo member from their social media.

During the interview, Du claimed that Wu was notorious for preying on aspiring young women and would dangle work opportunities to bait them into being alone with him.

She accused him of sexually assaulting over 30 women, including two minors, and said that some of the victims including herself have kept evidence.

Du also claims that she and Wu had dated for a few months but he ended up paying her 500,000 yuan (RM325,518.20) in hush money when the relationship turned sour.

She is currently in the process of paying the money back to Wu in instalments and vowed to bring him to justice for his alleged crimes.