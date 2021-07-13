Russian court bans cartoons and anime including ‘Happy Tree Friends’ and ‘Mortal Kombat’ for ‘bad influence on children’

‘Happy Tree Friends’ has been banned in Russia. ― Picture via Facebook/ Happy Tree Friends

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 ― A Russian court has banned the distribution of adult cartoon Happy Tree Friends and several animated films in the country.

Quoting state-run RIA Novosti news agency, Moscow Times reported that court-appointed experts found Happy Tree Friends, about three cartoon forest animals that die in graphically violent ways every episode, “contains elements of cruelty” and “is designed in a style common for American animation”.

“Watching the animated series undoubtedly harms young children’s spiritual and moral education and development and contradicts the humanistic nature of upbringing inherent in Russia,” St. Petersburg’s Oktyabrsky District Court told RIA Novosti.

Besides Happy Tree Friends, Dante's Inferno: An Animated Epic, live-action manga adaptation Attack on Titan Part 1, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Dead Space: Downfall have also been banned.

Experts found that the animated Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge “could motivate aggressive or self-harming behaviour” while Attack on Titan Part 1 could “harm children’s mental health and spiritual and moral development”.

The decision came after prosecutors asked the court to ban the series and movies, which have been posted on YouTube, Rutube, Watch.Cartoons and Lords.Film without any age restrictions.

TASS news agency reported that Japanese anime Akira has been banned by the St. Petersburg's court citing possible damage to children’s health and psychological development.

Russia has been cracking down on anime films in recent months saying that it has a bad influence on children.

In January, Death Note, Tokyo Ghoul and Inuyashiki were banned for violence, murder and cruelty.