Singer Neil Diamond thrilled to hear English football fans singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ at Euro 2020 (VIDEO)

Diamond (left) gave his best wishes to the English team and hopes to hear football fans belting out his song again soon. — Pictures via AFP and Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, July 9 — American singer-songwriter Neil Diamond was elated to hear his song Sweet Caroline used as a victory anthem by English football fans in the Euro 2020.

In a video interview with The Telegraph, Diamond, 80, showed his support for England’s team and said he hopes to hear his 1969 hit echoing throughout the stadium again soon.

“What a thrill it was to hear everyone sing Sweet Caroline at Wembley (Stadium).

“Well, I hope you can do it again,” he said.

Videos of the crowd at Wembley Stadium belting out Sweet Caroline made the rounds online after England’s 2-1 win against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday.

Spectators also sang their hearts out to the same tune after England trumped Germany in the sports competition last month.

Sweet Caroline even bridged the gap between the two nations, known for their fierce rivalry in the world of football, with fans from both sides of the divide singing along.

Had to make a call at full time. What to play after 3Lions . had Vindloo loaded but went with #SweetCaroline instead. match director in my ear “let em have it, the worlds been closed for 18 months.” 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️ #euro2020 #wembley #sweetcarolineatwenbley #dj pic.twitter.com/na45TYljlJ — Tony Perry (@djtonyperry) June 29, 2021

Sweet Caroline is best-known as the unofficial anthem for the Boston Red Sox baseball team on the other side of the pond.

English football fans adopted it as their own recently ater Wembley Stadium DJ Tony Parry decided to play it on a whim during the England versus Germany match on June 29.

Parry tweeted that he had to choose a song to follow up the popular English football anthem Three Lions and said it was a toss-up between Fat Les’ Vindaloo and Sweet Caroline.

“Had to make a call at full time. What to play after Three Lions.

“Had Vindaloo loaded but went with Sweet Caroline instead.

“Match director (said) in my ear, ‘Let ‘em have it, the world’s been closed for 18 months,’” wrote Parry.

The decision paid off and England football captain Harry Kane was left “speechless” after hearing the crowd singing in unison after the team’s victory against Germany.

England is set to go head-to-head against Italy in the Euro 2020 final this Sunday.