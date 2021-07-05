‘Vincenzo’ star Taecyeon says stalkers barged into his Singaporean hotel room while he was asleep

Taecyeon said stalkers got into his hotel room while he and fellow 2PM member Chansung were asleep. — Picture via Instagram/taecyeonokay

PETALING JAYA, July 5 — It was a rude awakening for Korean actor Taecyeon after stalkers snuck into his hotel room in Singapore while he was asleep.

The star of the K-drama Vincenzo shared the terrifying anecdote on a recent episode of the TV show Knowing Bros, saying he had travelled to Singapore while on tour as a member of the boyband 2PM.

Taecyeon, 32, was fast asleep in the hotel room he shared with fellow 2PM member Chansung when he was woken up by the sound of the door being unlocked.

A group of stalkers, known in Korean as sasaeng fans, entered the room and started talking and laughing quietly amongst themselves.

“We were sleeping in our room when I suddenly heard the sound of a hotel card key beeping and the door opening.

“Then I heard the sound of about five or six female voices giggling quietly.

“So I was thinking to myself, ‘Did they enter the wrong room by accident? What is this? What’s going on?’ My heart was pounding in my ears,” said Taecyeon, based on translations by Soompi.

Taecyeon said the situation was made even more tense by the fact that he and Chansung usually sleep without wearing any clothes.

He eventually locked eyes with the stalkers as they made their way further into the room, causing him to unleash a flurry of English curse words at them.

“Since this was Singapore and not Korea, they were foreigners.

“I was so shocked that I started swearing like crazy in English.

“Then they suddenly began swearing at me too.”

The commotion startled Chansung out of his sleep and he started yelling as well after seeing strangers standing inside their room.

“I was sleeping and Taecyeon was cursing so much that I woke up asking, ‘What is it? What’s going on?’

“Then I screamed because there were people standing in front of me.

“I was so shocked, because I’d been asleep,” said Chansung.

Taecyeon suspected that the intruders used a stolen key card to get inside the hotel room and he called the management to make a complaint.

He said the hotel sent him and Chansung a bottle of champagne as a token of apology.

Taecyeon and Chansung did not specify when the incident took place but 2PM last flew to Singapore as a group in November 2011 for their Hands Up Asia Tour.

The boyband is currently promoting their seventh studio album Must after a nearly five-year hiatus as a group.