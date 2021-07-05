Singer Daiyan Trisha shares her first day experience volunteering at vaccination centre (VIDEO)

Daiyan Trisha is delighted to start her weekly volunteering duty at a local vaccination centre (PPV). — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ Daiyan Trisha

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Malaysian singer and songwriter Daiyan Trisha was delighted to start her weekly volunteering duty at a local vaccination centre (PPV) yesterday.

Daiyan shared snippets of her first day volunteering at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)’s PPV via her Instagram.

“Started my PPV weekly volunteering today,” Daiyan captioned her post.

“I’ve been wanting to volunteer since May so I’m really glad I finally got to do this and be a helping hand! I’ll be around the next few weeks as well.

“Please get vaccinated guys, and frequently check MySejahtera for your appointment. Together we can beat this.”

Volunteering with the Qualitas Medical Group, the 28-year-old also did a quick walkthrough of the vaccination process at the UKM’s PPV through one of her Instagram’s Highlights.

Daiyan also had a run-in with singer Atilia Haron who is getting her first dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

The I Wanna See Ya singer’s post garnered over 100,000 likes with comments from her excited fans wanting to change their vaccination venue to UKM.

“If like this, I want to get vaccinated every day!” commented user Haziq.samlee.

“How do I request for a change of venue for my second (vaccination) dose?” user Talhamutallib commented.

“I want to get my vaccination done at UKM’s laa if like this,” commented user Erinshazrin

Surprised by the positive response from social media users, Daiyan told Mstar that she has been wanting to join the Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVac) initiative for a while now and hopes that she could help in encouraging Malaysians to get vaccinated.

“Previously, I was quite active on Twitter calling out to the public to get vaccinated.

“Vaccines are really important, the more people we vaccinate, the faster we can go back to our normal lives.”