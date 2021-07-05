Covid-19: Taiwan’s King of Mandopop Jay Chou’s concert in Hong Kong postponed for the fourth time

Taiwan’s King of Mandopop Jay Chou’s Hong Kong concert postponed for fourth time. — Picture via Facebook/ Jay Chou

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Taiwan King of Mandopop Jay Chou’s Carnival World Tour concert in Hong Kong may be one of the longest delayed concerts ever.

Organiser Best Shine Group announced that the 42-year-old’s concert next month will be moved to March next year, making it the fourth time the concert has been postponed since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite numerous postponements, none of the 100,000 ticket purchasers have put in a refund.

The concert was originally slated for six days on August 20 to 22 and August 27 to 29.

Best Shine owner Simon told Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily that the postponement decision was a hard one to make.

Due to the changes in immigration policy brought about by the pandemic, the organiser had no choice but to change to protect concert goers health.

Carnival World Tour is Chou’s eighth concert tour to celebrate the multi award-winning singer’s 20 years in the music business.