BenderaPutih: Actor Sharnaaz Ahmad prepares 100 grocery packs to help families in need (VIDEO)

Sharnaaz said the grocery packs can tide over a family for a week or two. — Screengrabs via Instagram/sharnaazahmad

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― Malaysian actor Sharnaaz Ahmad Basir Ahmad has put together 100 grocery packs to help individuals who are struggling to stay afloat amidst the movement control order (MCO).

Sharnaaz, 35, posted an Instagram video showing rows of red plastic bags with essential items being organised inside a shop lot.

He said that the goods were donated by staff members from his business Mamu Legacy and his YouTube channel Sharnaaz Ahmad TV.

“God willing, these items can last a family for a week or two,” said Sharnaaz in the clip.

The Bukan Kerana Aku Tak Cinta star described himself as an unofficial “state assemblyman” aiming to help the less fortunate ride out the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also spoke briefly about the need to be proactive and organise aid initiatives without waiting for politicians to swoop in and save the day.

“If you see anyone who needs help or is flying a white flag, anyone who's truly in need, you can contact the number below (011-28995617) and let us know,” said Sharnaaz, referring to the bendera putih (white flag) movement that has been gaining traction online.

Sharnaaz added that he is willing to collaborate with donors to prepare more grocery packs for distribution in the future.

The bendera putih movement arose earlier this week on social media as a response to the MCO's crushing economic impact on Malaysians.

The movement has called on those who need assistance to fly a white flag or cloth outside their homes, which would then serve as a signal for Good Samaritans to reach out and provide aid.



