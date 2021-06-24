Indonesian singer Rossa reveals forked out RM288,000 to cancel appearance at event after Covid-positive test

The singer tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after her personal assistant contracted the virus. — Picture from Instagram/Rossa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Indonesian singer Datuk Seri Rossa said she was fined by event organisers after cancelling a scheduled appearance when she tested positive for Covid-19.

It was the first time the singer revealed to the public she had previously contracted the virus, Indonesian news site Liputan 6 reported.

The Hati Yang Kau Sakiti songstress said in a recent podcast hosted by Indonesian designer Ivan Gunawan that she was forced to pay one billion Indonesian rupiah (RM287,965.58) as compensation for not being able to attend an event she had confirmed.

“I had Covid-19 before and was asked to bear the losses of one billion rupiah as reimbursement for an event I was supposed to go to,” she said.

Rossa uploaded the podcast conversation on her YouTube channel earlier in the week.

The 42-year-old whose real name is Sri Rossa Roslaina Handiyani also shared details of how she was infected with Covid-19, saying she most likely contracted the virus from her personal assistant.

“I do a routine swab test every week for a live programme that airs every Monday but there was a week where I didn’t feel so good.

“When I did a swab test, it was negative but five days prior my PA was confirmed positive,” Rossa said.

She added that despite her negative results, she decided to rest at home to be safe.

“Five days later, I was screened again because I needed to fly to Surabaya for an event and unfortunately, I was tested positive for Covid-19 then,” the mum of one said.

Born in Sumedang, West Java, Rossa has a wide fan base back home and here in Malaysia and is one of the all-time best-selling Indonesian singers.



