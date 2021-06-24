Astro to offer Netflix’s streaming service on its platform

Astro said its customers will soon be able to enjoy seamless access to Netflix on their connected Ultra Boxes, first at launch, and on connected Ulti Boxes in the coming months. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd has partnered with Netflix to bring Netflix’s streaming service to Astro’s platform.

Astro said its customers will soon be able to enjoy seamless access to Netflix on their connected Ultra Boxes, first at launch, and on connected Ulti Boxes in the coming months.

“With this partnership, Astro and Netflix customers in Malaysia can enjoy greater convenience by having Netflix with their Astro subscription, providing easy access for payment in a single bill, at the best value,” it said in a statement.

Astro group chief executive officer Henry Tan said the partnership with Netflix consolidates Astro’s position as the number one entertainment destination for Malaysians by offering the best streaming services alongside its own best-loved originals, vernacular signatures, live sports and local blockbuster movies. — Bernama