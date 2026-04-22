KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Director-General of the Survey and Mapping Department, who also serves as the chairman of the Land Surveyors Board, was charged at the Sessions Court here today with abusing his position to secure funds totalling over RM136,000 for his own attendance at international forums.

Datuk Hazri Hassan, 57, pleaded not guilty to two charges read before Judge Suzana Hussin, Free Malaysia Today reported.

He is accused of using his dual roles to deliberate on and approve funding from the Land Surveyors Board for his participation in forums held in Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The offences were allegedly committed at the board’s office in Pusat Bandar Melawati between August 3 and December 31, 2024.

The charges were framed under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 for using an office or position for gratification, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail and a fine of not less than five times the sum of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Suzana granted Hazri bail of RM70,000 with one surety and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court pending the conclusion of the case.

The court has set June 4 for the next case mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib prosecuted, while lawyer Amin Othman represented the accused.