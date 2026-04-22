SHAH ALAM, April 22 — The Selangor government is studying the feasibility of a seawater desalination plant to ensure the sustainability of clean water supply in the state, said Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim.

He said the construction of the infrastructure could increase clean water production capacity by about 300 million litres per day (MLD) for use in the state.

“Two sites have already been proposed, but a final decision will be made based on technical, strategic and cost considerations, including its overall business viability,” he said at the Selangor state assembly sitting today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from R. Rajiv (PH-Bukit Gasing), who wanted to know the feasibility of the infrastructure as well as its impact on service costs and water tariffs if implemented.

Izham said Selangor’s current water reserve margin stands at around 17.4 per cent, or 1,130 MLD, while total clean water production capacity from all 34 water treatment plants (LRAs) is 6,500 MLD, with average actual demand at 5,370 MLD.

He said Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) also expects the required annual water reserve capacity to increase by about 20 per cent over the next five years.

“Selangor’s water reserve is classified as high based on the reserve margin guidelines set by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), which is above 15 per cent,” he said.

“Four LRAs that are under construction or in the pipeline are the Rasau LRA Phase 1, with a capacity of 700 MLD, expected to be completed in early 2027; Rasau LRA Phase 2 (700 MLD) in 2031; Labohan Dagang LRA Phase 2 (200 MLD) in 2029; and Langat 2 LRA Phase 2 (760 MLD), which is expected to be completed in 2030,” he said. — Bernama