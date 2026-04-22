KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Rock singer Datuk Nashruddin Elias, 66, or better known as Nash has been discharged from Hospital Sultan Idris Shah (HSIS) Serdang after undergoing an emergency heart procedure involving stent and balloon insertion following a heart attack.

The vocalist of Lefthanded said he is now in stable condition but will need about two weeks of rest and monitoring before resuming normal activities.

“The doctor has allowed me to go home today, but I need to be monitored for two weeks. During this period, there are several restrictions I must follow.

“I cannot lift heavy objects, cannot drive, and need to limit the use of my right hand as the procedure was done through the blood vessel on the right side.

“Right now I am safe and have already undergone the stent and balloon procedure on my heart. There are many specialists here, and everything went smoothly,” he told Berita Harian.

Recalling the moments before seeking treatment, Nash said he initially assumed it was a minor health issue before the symptoms became more frequent and concerning.

He said he decided to go to hospital after experiencing the discomfort for several days.

“It wasn’t breathlessness, but it felt like a stabbing sensation in my heart. At first it was occasional, but it became more frequent.

“It had been going on for two to three days, so I finally decided to go to the hospital yesterday.

“My son-in-law brought me, and I underwent the procedure the same day. Everything was completed in about two hours,” he said.

Sharing his current condition, the singer of Pada Syurga Di Wajahmu said he still feels weak and needs plenty of rest during recovery.

“My body feels a bit weak and I get sleepy easily. Sometimes I feel light-headed, especially when standing too long, so I need to sit and rest,” he said.

Nash also acknowledged that his heart condition was caused by a combination of irregular eating habits and smoking.

“For me, it’s due to a few factors, including irregular eating. Sometimes I eat without control, overeat, and choose unhealthy food.

“I also admit my weight has increased because I didn’t take care of my diet properly. Smoking is also one of the main causes of this heart issue,” he said.

Yesterday, Konsortium Industri Rakaman Music Malaysia (IRAMA) president Ayob Abd Majid said Nash had undergone surgery after receiving updates from the singer’s son, Shameer.

He added that further checks revealed 80 per cent blockage in Nash’s heart arteries, requiring urgent intervention.