KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Popular Indonesian composer and singer Melly Goeslaw has expressed her desire to work with Malaysia’s music legend M. Nasir on a song in the future.

A collaboration between the two celebrities would not only bring a fresh dimension to the regional music scene but also strengthen the already close ties between the music industries of Malaysia and Indonesia.

According to Melly, M. Nasir is more than just a musician — he is a creator with a strong musical identity, producing works rich in artistic value and creativity.

“After P. Ramlee, Datuk M. Nasir is someone I truly admire. If he is open to inviting me to collaborate on a song, I would absolutely welcome it.

“If we do get to create a song, I can’t wait to see the outcome of a piece shaped by two different minds… mine and M. Nasir’s,” she told Bernama recently.

Melly is scheduled to appear as a guest performer at M. Nasir’s Cipta 4 concert, which will take place on July 4 at Unifi Arena in Bukit Jalil here.

The Gantung singer also hopes to work with popular Malaysian vocalist Aina Abdul.

Melly also said that the true strength of a song lies in the honesty of its emotions and the creative process behind it, rather than relying solely on marketing strategies.

She said songs created spontaneously often carry an element of surprise, making them more engaging and refreshing.

“When I write songs, I tend to be spontaneous. When two different perspectives come together, the result is usually more interesting because there is an element of surprise in the work.

“Creative freedom that is not overly bound by industry formulas also allows artistes to experiment and explore new ideas,” she said. — Bernama