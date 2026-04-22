KUALA LUMPUR, April 222 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will reduce its security deposit rate for concerts, stage and cultural performances to support the extension of Visit Malaysia 2026 to 2027.

Minister in the Prime Minsiter’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said the new rates will take effect on May 1, with deposits for stage or cultural performances involving local artistes reduced from RM10,000 to RM4,000, while the rate for concerts is set at RM10,000.

“For foreign artistes, the deposit for stage and cultural performances is reduced fromRM30,000 to RM8,000, and concerts from RM30,000 to RM15,000,” she told reporters after attending the Arts, Live Festivals and Events Association (ALIFE) Malaysia here last night.

She added that the move is in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s emphasis that all ministries come together to make government agendas a success.

“We will attract more event organisers to organise programmes, concerts and activities in Kuala Lumpur,” she said.

During the global supply crisis briefing, Economic Affairs Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said that the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign will be extended to 2027 to provide room for the international tourism market to recover, with a targeted 47 million foreign tourists and RM329 billion in tourism revenue. — Bernama