KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Mother Bhumi (2025), written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Chong Keat Aun, has already generated buzz even before its nationwide cinema release.

Anticipation is expected to build further as the director and cast will embark on a promotional tour across Malaysia in May, ahead of the film’s debut in local cinemas starting May 14.

The tour will run from May 10 to 14, with director Chong leading the ensemble cast — Fan Bingbing, Bai Run-yin, Natalie Hsu, and Pearly Chua — travelling across Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Melaka, Penang, and Kedah to meet nationwide fans.

Mother Bhumi premiered worldwide last October at the 38th Tokyo International Film Festival, where it earned widespread acclaim and was even selected for the festival’s Main Competition.

The film quickly built on that success, gaining further momentum.

It later received eight nominations at the 62nd Golden Horse Awards, winning three: Best Cinematography, Best Original Film Song, and Best Leading Actress for Fan praised for her powerful portrayal of the “Kedah Witch.”

Inspired by local folklore, the story is set in 1990s Kedah and follows a Siamese village grappling with land disputes that give rise to eerie, unexplained phenomena.

By day, the protagonist is a farmer; by night, she becomes a ritual healer, tending to her community while confronting dark forces.

The film explores themes of borders, ethnicity, power, and patriarchy, blending magical realism with female empowerment and land rights issues.

Its success continues internationally, including a selection in the Main Competition at the 28th Udine Far East Film Festival in Italy taking place from April 24 to May 2.

At the festival, Fan will also be honoured with the Golden Mulberry Award for Outstanding Achievement, sharing the recognition with acclaimed Japanese actor Kōji Yakusho (Perfect Days, Under the Open Sky).