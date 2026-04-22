KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Director-General of the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) is expected to be charged in the Sessions Court here today in connection with an alleged misappropriation of funds.

A search of the court’s filing system showed that the proceedings against the senior official are scheduled to take place before Judge Suzana Hussin at 9 am.

On April 17, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the Director-General and a senior officer from the same department would be produced in court this week.

The duo was implicated in an investigation involving the misappropriation of approximately RM900,000 in funds.

The suspects were previously detained by the MACC on Feb 11 on suspicion of conspiring to misappropriate the funds for personal gain. — Bernama