Malaysian singer Nabila Razali chided for bringing plushie to Covid-19 vaccine appointment (VIDEO)

Social media users did not understand why Nabila had to bring the soft toy with her to the PPV. — Picture via Instagram/nabila.razali

PETALING JAYA, June 23 — Singer Nabila Razali has been criticised online for bringing a soft toy to her Covid-19 vaccination appointment recently.

Nabila, 28, posted an Instagram video and photos on Monday showing her getting her first dose at the Universiti Malaya vaccination centre (PPV).

As the medical volunteer administered the jab, Nabila was seen clinging on to a dinosaur plushie, which she named Baby Joong-ki after the Korean actor Song Joong-ki.

“Alhamdulillah, me with my Baby Joong-ki. I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Universiti Malaya just now.

“The process was quick and it wasn’t even painful. All the frontliner staff were kind,” wrote Nabila.

While some social media users found Nabila’s child-like personality endearing, others chided the former Akademi Fantasia contestant for bringing an “unnecessary item” to her vaccination appointment.

“Why do you need to bring that thing? Lots of germs and viruses can stick to that plushie.

“What’s the benefit of it? No wonder if many people show up (to their appointments) with soft toys later,” said one Instagram user.

Some people were also upset that Nabila had gotten permission to film herself getting the vaccine when others were not afforded the same luxury.

“I wanted to get my camera out when I got vaccinated the other day but I was scolded. Why is that?

“And it’s okay for you to bring your soft toy some more. Life really isn’t fair,” said one user.

Another person accused the PPV staff of having “double standards” when it came to the rules.

“If it’s a celebrity, everything is allowed. Filming can, photos can, bringing your plushie can, and your husband or wife can also go in.

“Yesterday, my cousin wanted to film my aunt getting the vaccine but the nurse didn’t allow it.

“My sister wasn’t even allowed to accompany my mum to get her jab. There are double standards even when getting the vaccine,” the person wrote.

Some Malaysians said it was unfair that Nabila was allowed to film herself getting the vaccine. — Screengrab via Instagram/nabila.razali

Nabila has yet to respond to the criticism but has instead continued to share her love for plushies on her Instagram.

She posted an old photo of herself with a pink dinosaur soft toy last night, along with a single dinosaur emoji in the caption.