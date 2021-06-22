G.I. Joe’ origin story ‘Snake Eyes’ starring Henry Golding drops high-octane full trailer (VIDEO)

British-Malaysian actor Henry Golding plays the mysterious commando Snake Eyes in the highly-anticipated film. ― Screengrab from Twitter/Snake Eyes

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― Henry Golding fans just got a closer look at the British-Malaysian actor’s latest role in the upcoming G.I. Joe origin story Snake Eyes.

Paramount Pictures released a two-minute-long action-packed trailer yesterday for the highly-anticipated film where viewers are given a glimpse of how one of the franchise’s most beloved characters came into being.

Discover what hides behind the mask. Watch the 💥action-packed💥 NEW trailer for #SnakeEyes. Experience the movie on the big screen - Only in theatres July 23.



❤️ this tweet to be the FIRST to receive exclusive artwork with #ClassifiedDrops notifications until opening day! pic.twitter.com/B5RKtp3Y6z — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 21, 2021

The clip begins with Golding, who plays the titular Snake Eyes saving Tommy aka Storm Shadow, before being initiated into an ancient Japanese ninja clan where he trains to become a warrior to defeat the evil terrorist organisation Cobra Command.

The trailer on Twitter has been watched 1.3 million times since its release.

Golding also shared the new trailer on Instagram, praising the cast and crew for doing a phenomenal job.

The reboot of the G.I. Joe film series is the first film in the proposed Hasbro cinematic universe and boasts several cast members of Asian background.

Snake Eyes stars British-Japanese actor Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Ursula Corbero as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Japanese-English actress Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta, Indonesian actor and martial artist Iko Uwais as Hard Master

The mysterious commando first appeared in Marvel Comics’ G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero in 1981 and was previously played by Scottish actor Ray Park in the 2009 live-action film G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and the 2013 sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

Snake Eyes is set to be released in cinemas worldwide on July 23.