‘Blackpink: The Movie’ to hit cinemas in more than 100 countries this August

PETALING JAYA, June 16 — The Blackpink members will be making their debut on the silver screen this August with the documentary film Blackpink: The Movie.

The film will be the first instalment of Blackpink’s 4+1 Project to celebrate the girl group’s upcoming fifth anniversary, based on a report by Korea JoongAng Daily.

Blackpink: The Movie is expected to premiere in Korean cinemas this August and will also be shown in around 100 other countries.

The exact opening date of the film in each country has yet to be confirmed.

The docu-film will include interviews with members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa reflecting on their five-year journey as K-pop singers as well as snippets of past performances.

The announcement comes after Blackpink’s official social media accounts dropped mysterious teasers for the 4+1 Project yesterday.

Rosé reposted the teasers to her Instagram Stories and included an extra message, calling the project, “A little something to celebrate.”

Jisoo did the same on her page and wrote that the project will be a gift just “for Blinks,” referring to the fandom name for Blackpink supporters.

Blackpink debuted on August 8, 2016 with the songs Boombayah and Whistle under the label YG Entertainment.

The quartet has been on a meteoric rise to fame since then and the members went on to become the highest-charting female K-pop act on the Billboard Hot 100 when their 2020 collaboration with Selena Gomez titled Ice Cream debuted at number 13.

Blackpink also commands a powerful online presence and the music videos for As If It’s Your Last, Kill This Love, Boombayah, and Ddu-Du Ddu-Du have amassed more than a billion views each on YouTube.