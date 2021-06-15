Indonesian actress Bunga Citra Lestari tests positive for Covid-19, in self-quarantine

Indonesian actress Bunga Citra Lestari (BCL) tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating. — Photo via Instagram/ Bunga Citra Lestari

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Indonesian actress Bunga Citra Lestari (BCL) has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating.

In an Instagram posting by BCL last night, the actress uploaded a couple of photos of herself with one showing her receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

“I just got my results back today and tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19). I’m in self-isolation now and insya Allah will fully recover soon,” she posted.

The singer also took the chance to encourage everyone to stay safe by taking the necessary precautions.

“Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. Build up your immune system and do take this seriously.

“I’ll see you soon.”

BCL’s post has garnered over 400,000 likes with comments from her fans wishing her well.

Fellow artistes wished BCL a speedy recovery in the comments.

“Hope you feeling better soon,” replied Indonesian actress Acha Septriasa while singer Datuk Seri Rossa also posted, “Get well soon.”

The mother of BCL’s late husband Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair, Khadijah Abdul Rahman also joined in the chorus wishing BCL a speedy recovery.

The late Gol & Gincu actor married BCL in 2008 and passed away February last year due to a heart attack.