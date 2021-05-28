‘Too personal to share’, actress Eina Azman admits she has medical condition after vaccination backlash

Datin Paduka Eina Azman, 26, received her Covid-19 vaccine before many of the country’s senior citizens. — Picture via Instagram/eina_azman

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Malaysian actress Datin Paduka Eina Azman broke her silence to address angry social media users who accused her of jumping queue to receive the Covid-19 vaccine recently.

The 26-year-old actress issued a statement on her Instagram saying she is deemed a high-risk individual, however, refused to share any further information about her medical condition.

Considering it “too personal”, Eina said only her family members are aware of her health condition.

“I have a health condition but it is too personal to share with the public and only my family is aware of it.”

Earlier, a statement by Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) Ipoh director Dr Abdul Malek Osman stated that Eina and her husband Datuk Paduka Kaiser Gurmeet Harden had their Pre Vaccination Assessment done by medical experts who deemed them high-risk individuals.

“The couple qualified for the vaccine based on referrals we obtained from the medical experts who treat them for comorbidity issues,” read the statement.

Social media was abuzz yesterday after Eina, whose real name is Ainur Syakina Azman, shared a snap of herself and her husband on Instagram after they received their jab at the hospital.

The photo caused an uproar on social media after many Malaysians questioned how the young actress received the Covid-19 vaccine before many of the country’s senior citizens and frontliners who may have yet to receive their jabs.

Following the backlash, Eina removed the photo from her Instagram feed.

She then apologised for causing such controversy on social media which made some people uncomfortable.

“I once again apologise if the video and photos I uploaded led to misunderstanding,” she said in her Instagram post where the comment feature was made limited.

Despite her open apology, a screengrab of Eina’s initial Instagram post, which has since been deleted, is still making rounds on Twitter by unconvinced users questioning the couple’s vaccination appointments.