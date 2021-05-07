Monsta to produce Raya specials for ‘BoBoiBoy’, ‘Papa Pipi’ fans

File photo shows BoBoiBoy mascots presenting ‘The Next Chapter of the BoBoiBoy Galaxy Season 2’ comic series, in Kuala Lumpur, February 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Monsta, the producer of popular fictional animation series BoBoiBoy, is set to release two specials in conjunction with the Hari Raya celebration next week.

Monsta’s head of brand and international sales Faiz Zainal Aabidin said the two programmes, namely a Raya-themed advertisement called ‘Memori Eidulfitri’, and a Papa Pipi song titled ‘Aneka Baju Raya’ were also part of the 10th-anniversary celebration of the animated series, themed ‘BoBoiBoy Beyond’

“The ‘Memori Eidulfitri’ advertisement will be uploaded on the official YouTube accounts of Monsta and BoBoiBoy as well as the respective Facebook pages at 8 pm today (May 7). It will also be shown on major local television stations and digital sites both locally, as well as in Indonesia,” he said in a statement here today.

The advertisement will feature the entire family of the superhero, namely his father Amato, Tok Aba, and grandmother Umi.

“This advertisement also features a surprise, where after 10 years, fans can finally get a glimpse of BoBoiBoy’s mother, who has always been a point of intense discussions among them.

“We recommend those who wish to see a glimpse of the local superhero’s mother to watch this four-and-a-half-minute advertisement,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Raya song ‘Aneka Baju Raya’ sung by local celebrity Hannah Delisha, will be played on all the country’s major radio channels and digital music platforms.

“Hannah Delisha’s melodious voice and rhythm of singing will surely inspire listeners to don the various kinds of Raya clothing during the celebration this year.

“The full video clip of Hannah Delisha’s version of the song ‘Aneka Baju Raya’ can also be viewed on Monsta’s official YouTube account, as well as on Papa Pipi’s official Facebook and TikTok accounts,” he said. — Bernama