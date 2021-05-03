‘Not your sugar mummy’: Zarina Anjoulie demands ex-hubby return Gucci bag to her after divorce

Zarina told Eilyas that she’s not interested in being his ‘sugar mummy.’ — Picture via Instagram/anjoulielavocah1

PETALING JAYA, May 3 — Malaysian entrepreneur Zarina Anjoulie has ordered her ex-husband Eilyas Azhar to return luxury items she had gifted him during their marriage.

The 33-year-old fired off the demands via her Instagram Stories today, where she confirmed her divorce with Eilyas following speculation over the state of their marriage.

Zarina asked Eilyas to hand over a Gucci bag and a mobile phone she bought for him and alluded to lending him an undisclosed sum of money.

“It’s okay bro, I won’t kick up a fuss about the money I gave you but I want my phone and my Gucci bag back.

“You need to understand that I’m not your sugar mummy,” Zarina wrote.

She also posted a separate Instagram Story claiming it was reasonable for her to demand the return of her gifts as she had never complained to Eilyas about his purported failure to provide her with material wealth throughout their relationship.

Zarina spilled details about her rocky marriage with Eilyas on her Instagram. — Screen captures via Instagram/anjoulielavocah1

She added that she was “glad” that the marriage is over and that she is set on pursuing the third talak for their divorce, which would prevent future reconciliations between them.

Zarina and Eilyas initially announced their split on January 27, six months after they tied the knot on July 17 last year.

The couple decided to smooth things over and reconcile on March 2 but the calm was evidently short-lived.

Zarina was previously married to a man from Brunei, whom she has a son with.

The couple got hitched in 2015 and parted ways the following year.