After calls for boycott, Neelofa confirms her contract with Swarovski ended in December last year

Neelofa was the first hijabi to front a campaign with the Austrian jewellery brand. — Picture courtesy of Swarovski

PETALING JAYA, April 30 — Modest wear entrepreneur Neelofa has confirmed she is no longer a brand ambassador for Swarovski, the Austrian jewellery company.

“My contract with Swarovski did end back in December 2020 but we still have a good relationship and will remain that way.

“Hope this clarifies,” Neelofa tweeted today.

She released the statement after Malaysians took to social media calling for brands to boycott her.

Swarovski responded in a now-deleted tweet that they are no longer working with Neelofa.

“Thank you for reaching out.

“We can confirm that we’re no longer working with Neelofa,” the brand said before removing the tweet.

Swarovski’s reply to the public prompted the 32-year-old to explain to the masses that she was no longer attached to the brand because her contract had ended.

Neelofa, whose real name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, became the European jeweller’s first hijabi to be featured in the brand’s Hari Raya campaign in 2019.

Her recent wedding dress by designer Alia Bastamam was made with 5,000 Swarovski crystals. A screenshot of Swarovski’s reply to a Twitter user asking the brand to boycott the Malaysian celebrity. — Photo from Twitter/@pineabul

The Forbes ‘30 under 30’ Asia 2017 honouree recently came under fire for violating Covid-19 health and safety guidelines at her lavish wedding ceremony to Muslim televangelist PU Riz or Harris Ismail.

She further drew the ire of many Malaysians for jetting off to Langkawi for a honeymoon under the pretext of a business visit amid interstate travel restrictions.

The public’s outrage led Malaysian authorities to investigate the claims and Neelofa and her family were subsequently fined a total of RM60,000 after they were found guilty of breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

Twitter user @azba95 had earlier tagged Swarovski, calling for the brand to boycott the Malaysian celebrity.

If Neelofa is a Korean artists, the brands that she is the ambassador of would have terminated the contracts already.



Twitter users have instead nominated Malaysian actress and singer Fazura to take on the role of Swarovski brand ambassador.

The two women have a long-running history of bad blood that dates back to 2011.