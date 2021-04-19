Mamat Khalid’s comedy horror film ’18 Puasa Di Kampong Pisang’ rakes in RM1m just after three days (VIDEO)

The comedy horror film tells the story of Kampong Pisang residents and their misdeeds during Ramadan. — Screengrab from YouTube/Astro Shaw

PETALING JAYA, April 19 — Director and screenwriter Mamat Khalid’s film 18 Puasa Di Kampong Pisang has raked in RM1 million after just three days of its release on Astro First.

The director said he is thankful that the comedy film received great response, adding that its positive message resonated with audiences, Harian Metro reported.

“Alhamdulillah, this film received encouraging response from viewers.

“I hope the movie not only provided entertainment but also teaches us and reminds us of the good and bad impacts of our behaviour.”

Film’s distributor, Astro Shaw and Nusantara vice president Raja Jastina Raja Arshad said the movie has its own strengths.

“We are sure many are looking forward to this film.

“When Barkoba’s character went viral on social media, it just goes to show that it’s a solid character that resonated with the audience during Ramadan month.”

Raja Jastina hopes the film’s good start will continue to gain support from viewers.

18 Puasa Di Kampong Pisang tells the story of a group of village residents and their misdeeds during the holy month of Ramadan.

One of the characters, Barkoba, was enjoying a meal during the day in the bush when an incident occurred.

A demon visits him and takes him back to the past to remind him of the wrongful acts he had committed throughout his life.

Played by Bell Ngasri, Barkoba became an internet meme during the start of Ramadan and was used as a reference for non-fasting Muslims who have earned the nickname ‘black plastic bag gang’.

The phrase refers to opaque black plastic carriers that conceal packed meals bought by Muslim customers during fasting time.

18 Puasa Di Kampong Pisang began screening from April 15 on Astro First, channel 480, the broadcaster’s pay-per-view service.

Astro subscribers can purchase the film for RM15 for two days.

Mamat’s latest outing is a continuation of the popular Kampong Pisang film franchise.

Malaysian audiences were introduced to the Kampung Pisang universe back in 2007 with the horror comedy film .

This was followed by Hantu Kak Limah Balik Rumah (2010), Husin, Mon dan Jin Pakai Toncit (2013) and Hantu Kak Limah (2018).

2018’s Hantu Kak Limah is the second highest-grossing Malaysian film of all time, making RM36.23 million at the box office and is often praised for its satirical take on Malay culture.