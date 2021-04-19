Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts confers honorary awards on Jacky Cheung and Louis Koo

Hong Kong celebrities Jacky Cheung (left) and Louis Koo have been conferred honorary awards by the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts for their contributions. — Pictures via Instagram/jackycheungholic & lkfans_sandy

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts conferred honorary awards on celebrities Jacky Cheung and Louis Koo.

Cheung, a singer, was given an honorary doctorate while Koo, an actor, received an honorary fellowship.

They were among 10 people to receive honorary awards from the academy.

Other notable recipients were Hong Kong actor Wong Cho Lam, veteran actor Lau Shun and opera singer Leung So Kam, Singapore’s Straits Times reported.

The 10 had been recognised for their achievements and contributions to the performing arts and cultural industry as well as the development of the academy.

In praising the 59-year-old Cheung, the academy said he was a major figure in the performing arts industry and a humble person who spared no effort in supporting the younger generation of artistes.

Cheung later told the media that he thought one would only get a doctorate if they studied hard.

“I didn’t know what I had done when the academy conferred me the honorary doctorate.

“I only know I have to do even better in future,” said the singer, who is known as one of the ‘Four Heavenly Kings’ of Cantopop.

Koo meanwhile was praised for actively supporting and promoting Hong Kong films and promoting the Asian film industry over the years.

The academy said Koo, who heads the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild and has his own film company, had provided many opportunities for new directors in Hong Kong and his support for the film industry has also provided more opportunities for the academy’s graduates.

The 50-year-old actor said he was very happy and honoured to receive the fellowship.

“I hope to continue to promote the development of the Hong Kong film industry and nurture a new generation of film talent in the future,” he was quoted as saying.