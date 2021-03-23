'Tenet' arrives on HBO Max in the US (VIDEO)

'Tenet' came out in cinemas in some regions in August/September 2020. ― Picture courtesy of Warner Bros via ETX Studio

LOS ANGELES, March 23 ― Christopher Nolan once described HBO Max as “the worst streaming service” and yet his film Tenet will soon be available on the online platform. Less than a year after its theatrical release, the feature film will be available May 1 on HBO Max in the US for subscribers.

Back in December 2020, the British director didn't hide his disdain for the streaming platform of Warner Bros, the distributor of his film Tenet. Christopher Nolan criticised Warner's decision to release films in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously in 2021. His statement made headlines around the world. However, just three months later, the streaming platform has announced via its Twitter account the release of Tenet on HBO Max in the United States for May 1.

Good news for anyone experiencing time linearly: Tenet is streaming May 1 on HBO via HBO Max! ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/dGbxGLOwyu — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 20, 2021

“Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service,” Christopher Nolan stated in December 2020. Faced with many restrictions imposed as a result of the covid-19 pandemic around the world, including the closure of theaters in many countries, Warner Bros. had decided to release its films at the same time on its streaming platform and in theaters. Christopher Nolan had also indicated that the filmmakers had not been made aware of such a decision.

Starring John David Washington, son of Denzel Washington, and Robert Pattinson, Tenet was released in August 2020 in France, Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom, and in September in the United States. With more than US$363 million (RM1.49 billion) in worldwide box office receipts, the feature film was nominated for an Academy Award in two categories, for Best Set Design and Best Visual Effects.

In January, HBO Max announced that it had reached 40 million subscribers, less than a year after its launch. ― ETX Studio