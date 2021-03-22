Online concert to commemorate anniversary of the death of legendary Hong Kong singer-actor Leslie Cheung

An online concert will be held on April 1 to commemorate the death anniversary of Hong Kong singer-actor Leslie Cheung (right). — Picture via Instagram/ dhttong

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — An online concert will be held on April 1 to commemorate the anniversary of the death of legendary Hong Kong singer-actor Leslie Cheung.

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily reported that the concert will be spearheaded by producer Xiao Chaoshun, who organised Sam Hui and Aaron Kwok’s online concerts last year.

Christened “Thinking of You, Leslie Cheung”, the concert is also to cheer Hong Kong people on as the island city continues its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hour-long concert will be stream lived, the portal added.

Xiao said the decision to have the online concert was made just a few days ago.

“We then approached Mrs Chen (Chen Shufen) to get Tang Tang’s (Daffy Tong) approval.

“Mrs Chen later informed us that Tang Tang had agreed and even came up with the name.”

Chen was Cheung’s manager when the singer-actor was still alive while Tong was Cheung’s partner.

Xiao said they are now looking for singers to perform in the concert set to be held at Tsim Sha Tsui’s Ocean Terminal rooftop.

Cheung, affectionately known as Gor Gor (Cantonese for older brother), leapt to his death from the 24th floor of a hotel in Hong Kong on April 1, 2003 at the age of 46.

