Lazada brings star-studded line-up for online birthday concert with Katy Perry and NCT Dream (VIDEO)

Viewers can look forward to Katy Perry and NCT Dream performing their biggest hits during Lazada’s ninth birthday celebrations. — Pictures via Instagram/katyperry and nct_dream

PETALING JAYA, Mar 22 — E-commerce platform Lazada has put together a star-studded line-up for its Super Party virtual concert this Friday in celebration of its ninth anniversary.

American pop star Katy Perry and K-pop boyband NCT Dream will be headlining the show alongside Malaysian singers Ismail Izzani, Aina Abdul, rapper Joe Flizzow, and more.

Perry said she was excited to perform for her fans at the birthday concert and hopes she can spread joy with her music amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am excited to meet you soon at the Lazada Super Party, to hopefully spread a little light, love, and joy and have everyone sing along with me, even if we are physically apart.

“I wish for Lazada to help all of their customers as they need and for everyone to always look on the bright side of life,” said the Roar singer in a press release.

Lazada Malaysia also shared a video of Perry doing a birthday-themed question and answer session on its YouTube channel.

NCT Dream members Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Haechan, and Chenle also participated in a similar segment where they talked about the most memorable birthday gifts they received, their birthday wishes for the future, and more.

With the theme of “Everyday Heroes”, Lazada’s Super Party will shine a spotlight on frontliners and their contributions to keep society going throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The virtual concert will lead up to Lazada’s Surprise Birthday Sale which will kick off at midnight on March 27.

Malaysian customers can tune in to the Super Party concert on March 26 at 9pm through Lazada’s in-app livestream channel LazLive, as well as local broadcasting networks Astro Ria, TV3, and Lazada’s social media platforms.

The concert will also include Lazada’s signature segments like Voucher Rain with up to RM100,000 in vouchers up for grabs as well as exclusive giveaways.

Customers will also get the chance to score free Lazada birthday gifts worth RM 80,000 through the “Vote for Birthday Surprise” contest from now until 27 March.

Gifts up for grabs include the much-coveted Sony PlayStation 5, home appliances and beauty products from participating brands such as Casio, Clinique, Ecovacs, Ice Watch, Kitchenaid, Lancome, Nespresso, Ogawa, Origins, Samsung, and more.

Lazada was founded in 2012 and is one of the leading e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia.

It has been owned by the Alibaba Group since 2016 and its goal is to serve over 300 million shoppers by 2030.