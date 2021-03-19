At 12, Malaysian dancer Kowachee is now Def Jam Malaysia’s youngest singer (VIDEO)

Def Jam Malaysia introduces their youngest signing yet, the 12-year-old Kowachee. — Picture courtesy of Universal Music Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — She’s used to breaking out her dance moves but 12-year-old Kowachee is now a singer.

She is the youngest signing for Def Jam Recordings Malaysia and already has a debut single, Pap Tapom.

The emerging artist welcomed her 2021 with the single, which was produced and written by music producer Bryan B and local girls group De Fam’s, Sophia Liyana.

“On a professional level, Kowachee’s the youngest recording artist that I’ve ever worked with.”

“She was only 11 when she recorded the song and I find myself continuously impressed by how talented she is.”

“Some people are just born to perform, and she’s one of them,” Bryan said in a press release.

Kowachee or her real name, Putri Amani, first started out as an artistic gymnastic athlete for Pelapis Selangor at the age of four and represented the state until she was eight years old.

She began her career as a dancer shortly and after three years of learning hip hop and dance choreography, Kowachee started making her presence known in local events and television shows.

Aside from winning the local kids talent show, Ceria Megastar last year, Kowachee also performed at other prominent local events such as Bintang Bersama Bintang 2019, Gegar Vaganza 2019 and at Anugerah Juara Lagu ke-33 in 2019.

“Most people know me as a dancer, but I also love rapping as much as I do dancing and performing on stage.”

“We decided to go with Pap Tapom because the sound reminds me of the game we used to play with our hands as a kid, and it also sounds like the steps we make while dancing,” Kowachee said in a press release.

Pap Tapom is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Joox, KKBOX, YouTube Music and Deezer meanwhile the lyric video will be available on YouTube on March 19 at 9pm.