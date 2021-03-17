Malaysian rapper Namewee explains why he decided to return to the country despite an arrest warrant against him

Namewee said he decided to return home to answer the charges against him. — Picture via Facebook/ Namewee

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Controversial rapper Namewee explained that he decided to return to the country despite the arrest warrant against him because he didn’t see any reason for him to be on the run.

“I have done no wrong, why should I be on the run?” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Namewee, or his real name Wee Meng Chee, is serving his seven-day quarantine after arriving back in Malaysia on Sunday.

“Many asked ‘why he decided to return to the country now’.

“Arrest warrant is for a lifetime. Even if I do not return now, I still need to come back later.

“This is my home. My parents are waiting for me.”

Wee said he has had eight cases against him and with three arrest warrants issued against him for prior.

“I surrendered myself for all the cases.

“Never once have I tried to run.

“If I do run, it will look as if I am in the wrong.”

Wee added that many had wanted to extend their helping hand.

“Thank you to all.

“I will take the bull by the horns and continue to fight all artistic injustices.”

Wee said the difference this time is he receives the support of all races.

“Everyone has seen the real problem.

“Although I have been misunderstood before, time has proven that my efforts over the years are fruitful.”

Wee urged his followers to follow the will of democracy and freedom.

“As long as all races unite and use the power of the masses to defeat power abuse, corruption and ethnic policies, the country will progress, democracy will rise, and people will be free.

“Malaysia boleh!”

Persatuan Seniman Malaysia (Seniman) had in December lodged a police report against the film Babi for allegedly having elements of racism that tarnished Malaysia’s image.

Babi has received nominations at four international film festivals.

Besides nominations for Best Director and Best Actor in the Toronto International Film Festival, the film was also nominated at the Berlin International Film Festival, Bangkok International Film Festival, and the Golden Horse Award.